Gulveer bags silver at CWG, Aligarh village basks in glory

Gulveer Singh is basking in Commonwealth Games’ glory and has now become a household name in his home district Aligarh after winning silver medal in the 10,000 meters race in Glasgow, Scotland.

Gulveer Singh after the 10,000 m race (Sourced)

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Singh hails from village Sirsa in Atrauli area of Aligarh district where he was born in 1998, in a farmer family and had a humble beginning. He joined the Indian Army in 2018.

Laxmi, mother of Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh, recollects that his son was very fond of running and used to run in crop fields and partition walls between fields since childhood. “Very happy to know that he has attained what he wanted and made the country proud,” she said.

Babita, Gulveer’s wife, is more aware about the event. While others are happy that Gulveer has done something remarkable, Babita knows that her husband has won a silver medal and it is for the first time that anyone from India has won any medal in the 10,000-meter discipline.

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{{^usCountry}} “Not just family members but the whole village is in a festive mood,”said a proud Babita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Not just family members but the whole village is in a festive mood,”said a proud Babita. {{/usCountry}}

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Monu Singh, Gulveer’s brother, is planning a function when his brother returns home. “Yes, sweets are to be distributed for sure. People are sharing the news with us and we, on our part, are happy that Gulveer made the nation proud,” he said.

Having kin in the Indian army is common in this village of Aligarh district but it is for the first time that someone has attained such fame. Many villagers are optimistic that this newfound status of the village might bring some changes.

Gulveer Singh ran on a rain-soaked track and produced a remarkable finish over the final lap and crossed the line in 27 minutes and 49.78 seconds finishing just a fraction of a second behind the Australian runner who claimed gold in the race.

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