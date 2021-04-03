Home / Cities / Others / Gurdaspur man held with 150kg poppy husk in Ludhiana
Gurdaspur man held with 150kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

Was also found carrying 150gm opium when stopped for checking in Lehra village on Friday night, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 07:22 PM IST
ADCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja addressing the media regarding the arrest in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Police nabbed a Gurdaspur man after he was found in possession of 150kg poppy husk and 150gm opium in Lehra village on Friday night.

The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh Bhutto of Sidhwan village, Gurdaspur district. He had been living in Khera village, Dehlon, for past some time, and drove trucks for a living, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police received secret information that the accused was out to deliver a consignment of drugs.

“A checkpost was set up in Lehra village and Baljit was intercepted while carrying 30kg poppy husk and 150gm on a motorcycle. Following his disclosure, another 120kg poppy husk was recovered from his house in Khera village,” the ADCP said.

The police official added that the accused had confessed to procuring the contraband from Jharkhand. “He himself is a drug addict and turned to drug peddling around a year ago to fund his addiction, but was never caught,” he added.

An FIR under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused at the Dehlon police station.

