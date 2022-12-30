Gurugram, Faridabad to reduce dumping waste at Bandhwari landfill from Feb 15

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:01 PM IST

Gurugram, India-December 23, 2022: A view of Bandhwari waste treatment plant where construction of the 25 MW capacity Waste-to-Energy Plant that will be set up on 10 acres of land in will be set up in at Gurugram-Faridabad road, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 23 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)
ByAbhishek Behl

To resolve the issue of excess legacy waste dumped at the Bandhwari landfill site, a state committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday decided that from February 15, 2023 onwards, 70% fresh waste generated in Gurugram and 50% waste in Faridabad will not be sent to the landfill, adjoining the Aravalli hills.

The committee headed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board chairman P Raghvwndra Rao also fixed the deadline of March 31, 2023 for zero waste dumping at Bandhwari.

The committee also said that it has been decided to raise the legacy waste processing capacity from 4,500 tonnes per day to 7,500 tonnes per day by January 20, while it will be increased to 10,000 tonnes per day by February 15.

At present, 1200 metric tonnes of waste is generated in Gurugram on a daily basis, while 1,000 metric tonnes is generated in Faridabad.

Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner said that the civic agency has set up material processing facilities at Beriwala Bagh, Badshahpur, Sector 44, Darbaripur and Karterpuri.

Two more such facilities are being established at Ullahwas and South City-2, but due to the opposition by residents, work has stopped there. He also said that more such facilities are being made operational across the city to ensure waste is processed locally.

