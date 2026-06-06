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Gurugram health dept busts interstate sex determination racket

Interstate sex determination racket busted in Gurugram; 3 arrested in UP. Decoy operation revealed illegal ultrasounds conducted for ₹25,000.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 04:24 AM IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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Gurugram: An interstate sex determination racket was busted and three people, including a woman, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, where they were allegedly conducting ultrasounds, a Gurugram health official said on Friday.

The official said a tip-off was received about a facility at Bijnor and a few pregnant women from Gurugram being approached by the handlers. (Shutterstock)
The official said a tip-off was received about a facility at Bijnor and a few pregnant women from Gurugram being approached by the handlers. (Shutterstock)

The official said a tip-off was received about a facility at Bijnor. To unearth the racket, a pregnant woman as a decoy customer was deployed who contacted a suspected intermediary, a woman, who allegedly agreed to arrange a sex determination test for 25,000, with 5,000 in advance and online transfer and the remaining 20,000 in cash.

On Thursday, the suspect met the decoy woman at Punjabi Bagh Metro Station in Delhi, who took her to Noorpur in Bijnor.

Gurugram health department alerted the Uttar Pradesh Police, tracked the movement, and raided a house near the bank, where they found a portable ultrasound examination, through which the accused conducted the ultrasound of the decoy woman.

Along with the key accused, his woman associate and the owner of the house were also arrested.

 
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