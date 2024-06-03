Gurugram: Power outages force residents of Ardee City to shift to hotels

Gurugram: After facing severe power outages and a simultaneous water supply crisis for the last three days, residents of Ardee City in Sector-52 have either moved to hotels or sought accommodation at homes of their relatives to tide over the crisis. After an explosion in a 31.5 MVA transformer at the 66KVA substation in Sector 52, frequent power outages lasting for 6 to 10 hours started happening in Sector-52, Wazirabad, Sector-45 and several other neighbouring areas. The transformer had exploded at about 9am on Saturday in Sector 52 which led to the long power outages in the adjoining areas, officials aware of the matter said. (HT PHOTO)

Besides, an underground cable inside the society was damaged twice in the last one week and a transformer cable caught fire on Monday morning.

To deal with the situation, the Ardee City RWA installed two hired diesel gensets within the compound to ensure continuous power supply for the two water boosting stations of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) as well as residents during the long outages. After some time, the outages also led to a water supply crisis.

Nishi Shah, one of the residents of Ardee City, said that she along with her husband had decided to shift to a hotel on Saturday due to the outage.

“We have our elderly parents aged 84 and 80 years old with us. They are unable to bear this heat and may fall ill. Besides, there is no water supply. So, we booked two rooms and shifted to a hotel in Sector-44 on Saturday,” she said.

Shah said that since her husband had to go to work on Monday, they returned home in the morning.

“However, we will return to the hotel again at night and continue to stay there until the situation normalises as there has been no power and water for several hours after we returned,” she said.

Dr Eesha Sharma with her husband Dr Sumeet Sharma, two children and her 79-year-old father shifted to a relative’s home in Palm Grove Heights, a high-rise society within Ardee City, after the crisis.

“We shifted here on Saturday night as the condominium had power back up. However, the situation turned the same after several hours as the gensets had to be shut due to prolonged outage. We will return only when the power supply is restored,” Sharma said. “It is impossible to survive in such extreme heat without proper power supply. All our work has been badly affected,” she said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, an Ardee City RWA member, said, “There are about 2500-2600 families here who are getting hardly 10 hours of power supply at present. Initially, the outages were due to continuous overloading issues amid the extreme heat. The situation deteriorated after the transformer blast on Saturday,” she said.

Mandhotra said that the society didn’t face any outages during last year’s summer season as an adequate number of transformers were operational. “In the last 8-10 months, DHBVN removed some transformers and installed them in other areas to mitigate overloading. Now, our area is facing an overloading issue,” she said.

“Even on Monday, there was hardly three hours of supply from the morning. A major outage started at 1.30pm and supply was yet to be restored even after five hours,” she said.

Parveen Yadav, Ardee City RWA president, said that they were forced to hire two gensets at a daily rental of ₹80,000 to run the MCG boosting stations and supply power to as many residents as they could.

“We had urged the MCG officials for help to run the boosting stations but they expressed helplessness due to the outages and passed on the responsibility to DHBVN. Ground employees of the discom are clueless about managing the outages so that residents get water supply,” Yadav said.

“New-born babies with their mothers, elderly and ill residents, students having exams are suffering badly. Due to this, several families have shifted to hotels and other places temporarily,” Yadav said. “If DHBVN doesn’t strengthen the infrastructure keeping in mind the development for the next few years, we will suffer every summer,” he said.

Meanwhile, PK Chauhan, DHBVN Circle-II superintending engineer, said the outage issue at Ardee City is expected to be resolved after Monday night.

“There were 10 feeders including two supplying power to entire Ardee City which faced outage due to the transformer blast,” he said. Chauhan said they shifted the load to another transformer of the substation and started supplying power to the affected areas in rotation to avoid overloading resulting in the outages.

“A new 31.5 MVA transformer which was yet to be commissioned in a 66KV substation in Sector 46 was brought to replace the damaged one. We expect to make it functional by Monday night and normalise power supply,” he said.

Additionally, two transformers of 400KVA and 200KVA are to be commissioned in Ardee City which will further resolve outage issues.