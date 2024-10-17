Gurugram realtors told to register sites on Dust Portal to lessen impact on air quality

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has issued directions to sixteen developers to get their realty projects registered on a dust portal created by the state pollution control board to mitigate the impact of construction and demolition (C&D) dust that causes air pollution in and around the National Capital Region (NCR), officials said, adding that the directions were issued following a multi-departmental meeting chaired by P Raghavendra Rao, chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Dust pollution on the main road of Sector 102 near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Thursday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

In the meeting, it was recommended that approval for building plans to construction sites larger than 500 sq metres should be given only after these are registered on the Dust Portal, they said.

An order issued by Anil Malik, district town planner, HSVP on October 14 stated, “It is hereby directed to ensure the registration of your particular site on the Dust Portal, for which, the building plans have recently been approved at HQ level by the Committee constituted vide Chief Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula order dated 05.07.2024 and also to ensure the availability of copy of Registration Certificate on Dust Portal at the respective site for inspection by the concerned Authority/Department.”

In keeping with the directions of the pollution control board, the developers and builders of construction sites will have to mandatorily self-report the dust mitigation practices adopted at the site, install CCTV cameras and share live feed with the dust portal, deploy anti-smog guns as per CAQM directions.

A senior HSVP official said during the meeting it was recommended that the town and country planning department, urban local bodies department, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and HSIIDC will share a list of all projects where building plans have been approved through online mode for plots larger than 500 sq metres in NCR districts between June 1, 2022 too September 12, 2024. These departments will also share details of plots where building plans have been approved through the offline mode.

The officials said that it has also been recommended that registration on the dust portal will be included as a condition for allotment letter for sites where HSIIDC or HSVP are the approving authorities. It was also recommended that for all other sites this condition can be included as part of the Haryana Building Code 2017.

Officials at the meeting said that for automatic capture on the dust portal of sites provided with building plan approval, the dust portal will be linked through APIs to the portals of agencies providing the building plan approval operated by HSVP, HSIIDC or the DTCP. It was also decided that for project sites that apply for approval through offline mode, there will be monthly reporting of projects that are provided approval to verify that the sites are registered on the dust portal.

P Raghavendra Rao, when asked about the matter said that it is mandatory for projects larger than 500 sq metres to be registered on the Dust Portal. “This is a mandatory requirement of the CAQM that such sites should be registered with the dust portal. We are working to build on modalities with other departments to ensure that construction sites are listed on the dust portal,” he said.