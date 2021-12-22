Gurugram resident duped of car, 21,500 in online fraud

A 38-year-old resident was allegedly duped of ₹21,500 and his car by crooks on the pretext of transporting the vehicle from Gurugram to Madurai in Tamil Nadu on November 11, police said.

According to police, complainant K Jeykumar, a resident of South City 2, found a logistics company online to send his Hyundai i10 car. After paying the transport charges, the car was picked up by an “employee” of the fake company but it was not delivered to Madurai address, they said.

A case was registered at Sector 50 police station under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 384 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

Jeykumar alleged that despite paying the transport fees to send his car, it has not been delivered yet. “After discussion with the suspect, I paid a total amount of 21,500 in two transactions to the company. After successful payment from my end, they sent a person to my house to pick the car. After handing over my car, I received a call from one Lalit Sharma and he started demanding more money to transport the vehicle.”

Police said when they contacted the suspects, they assured to return the car and money, but later switched off their mobile phones.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that a few gangs are running a fake transport firm impersonating as a leading packers and movers company and have allegedly duped several people on the pretext of providing low-cost services. “The gang lures customers offering low rates and then flee with their cars,” he said.