Assam: Doctor couple arrested for allegedly abusing 4-year-old adopted child

A Guwahati-based couple, both doctors by profession, were arrested for allegedly abusing their 4-year-old girl child, whom they adopted a few years back, police said.

The incident came to light on Friday after their neighbour approached the police with a photo of the minor girl tied to a pole on the terrace amid scorching heat.

Dr Walliul Islam, a gastrointestinal and advanced general surgeon, was detained by the police on May 5 from their residence located in Guwahati’s Manipuri Basti area, police said, adding that his wife Sangeeta Baruah, a psychiatrist, was arrested on Saturday night from a house in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district, where she was hiding, police said.

Police have registered a suo moto case against the couple under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempt to murder (307), voluntarily causing grievous hurt (325), wrongful restraint etc.

Police said that in the initial investigation, they found that Dr Baruah used to hit the minor with a hot iron rod and even poured hot water on her body. Baruah has confessed to his crimes during interrogation, according to the police.

Police said that they also interrogated the domestic help of the couple’s house who told them that she was asked to tie the minor as a punishment because she was being ‘disobedient’ and ‘naughty’.

The couple got married a few back and they adopted the kids around three and a half years ago, there were allegations against them in the past, but no official complaint was lodged, police said.

Guwahati-based child rights activist Miguel Das Queah said that there were earlier complaints too about the doctor couple abusing their adopted daughter, however, there was no proof until the neighbour got the pictures of the minor being abused by the couple.

