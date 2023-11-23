Hamirpur police seize properties worth 142 Cr in one of the largest Gangster Act actions

In a significant crackdown, the Hamirpur police seized properties valued at ₹142 crore belonging to gangster-turned-local politician Keshav Babu Shivhare, his brother, and son on Thursday.

For representation only (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seized assets include five stone crushing plants in Mahoba, a degree college, three inter colleges, five residential properties in Maudaha and Hamirpur, four houses in Banda, one in Gomti Nagar, 300 bighas of agricultural land and 42 vehicles. ₹50 lakh deposited in bank accounts have also been frozen.

This marks the largest action under the Gangster Act initiated in the Bundelkhand region against a mafia.

The Shivhare family amassed these assets through their alleged involvement in narcotics and large-scale land grabs, said Hamirpur superintendent of police Diksha Sharma. Keshav Babu has 22 criminal cases against him, his brother Vishnu Shivhare has nine, and son Deepak Shivhare has 12 criminal cases of a serious nature.

Additional director general of police, Prayagraj, Bhanu Bhaskar said that the action entailed months of hard work on the part of the police, which worked closely with different departments to unearth the assets and build a strong case. The ongoing process of action against mafias, particularly those who target marginalised communities, is sending a strong message.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This action comes after an FIR was filed against the Shivhares in August this year over their alleged malpractices to grab land. The case was lodged in Silosar police station and an additional SP rank officer.

The family was running OP Memorial Trust, helmed by Deepak Shivhare. The complaint accused them of deceiving and unlawfully acquiring land through fake donations. According to the complaint, the complainant was brutally assaulted in July this year, and his signatures were taken on plain stamp papers, showing his properties as donated to the trust, said Sharma.

She added that the trio was running a criminal gang terrorizing and exploiting marginalised communities, involved in ruining lives through narcotics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON