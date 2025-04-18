Hapur man kills wife after row over visiting her parents

In a shocking turn of events, a man strangled his wife to death in Hapur’s Rafiqnagar locality after a heated dispute over her desire to visit her maternal home. The accused later dialled the police helpline himself to confess, leaving authorities stunned. For representation only

According to the police, Rashid, a resident of Mohalla Rafiqnagar, lived with his differently-abled father, his wife Nazreen, 40, and their three children. For the past two days, tensions had been brewing between Rashid and Nazreen, as she persistently expressed her desire to visit her parents’ home. The dispute escalated into repeated arguments, culminating in a fatal confrontation early Friday morning.

In a fit of rage, Rashid allegedly strangled Nazreen to death. Following the crime, he called Dial 112, informed the police about the incident, and reportedly stated that he wanted to be killed as well.

The call prompted immediate action. Circle officer Jitendra Sharma, Kotwali in-charge Munish Pratap Singh, and a police team rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found Nazreen’s lifeless body and took Rashid into custody. During initial questioning, Rashid openly confessed to the crime, police said.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway. The accused has been sent to jail following a court order. The entire matter is being investigated in detail,” the circle officer said.