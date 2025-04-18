Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hapur man kills wife after row over visiting her parents

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Apr 18, 2025 10:52 PM IST

For the past two days, tensions had been brewing between Rashid and Nazreen, as she persistently expressed her desire to visit her parents’ home.

In a shocking turn of events, a man strangled his wife to death in Hapur’s Rafiqnagar locality after a heated dispute over her desire to visit her maternal home. The accused later dialled the police helpline himself to confess, leaving authorities stunned.

For representation only
For representation only

According to the police, Rashid, a resident of Mohalla Rafiqnagar, lived with his differently-abled father, his wife Nazreen, 40, and their three children. For the past two days, tensions had been brewing between Rashid and Nazreen, as she persistently expressed her desire to visit her parents’ home. The dispute escalated into repeated arguments, culminating in a fatal confrontation early Friday morning.

In a fit of rage, Rashid allegedly strangled Nazreen to death. Following the crime, he called Dial 112, informed the police about the incident, and reportedly stated that he wanted to be killed as well.

The call prompted immediate action. Circle officer Jitendra Sharma, Kotwali in-charge Munish Pratap Singh, and a police team rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found Nazreen’s lifeless body and took Rashid into custody. During initial questioning, Rashid openly confessed to the crime, police said.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway. The accused has been sent to jail following a court order. The entire matter is being investigated in detail,” the circle officer said.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Hapur man kills wife after row over visiting her parents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On