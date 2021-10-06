Harassment of SC woman: Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes asks SSP, Jagraon to submit report by October 16

Following an alleged incident of assault on a woman of the SC community wherein she was beaten up by an ‘upper caste’ man, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has sought a status report from senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jagraon, by October 16.

Dr Tarsem Singh Sialka, a member of the commission, said Harinder Kaur, wife of Malkiat Singh of Dakha, had lodged a complaint with the commission alleging that a woman had been beaten up by an upper-caste man. The woman also alleged discrimination by local police and demanded justice from the commission, he added.

He said that it has also come to the notice of the commission that the police had registered a case against the victim instead of listening to her. Sialka said a notice has been issued and a status report has been sought from SSP by October 16.

Shopkeepers seek reconstruction of potholed road, submit memo with zonal commissioner

Slamming the municipal corporation (MC) over the dilapidated condition of old GT Road from Rekhi Cinema Chowk till Clock Tower, Rekhi Cinema Chowk Shopkeepers’ Association submitted a memorandum with MC zonal commissioner (Zone A) Jasdev Sekhon on Tuesday. Seeking restoration of the road reconstruction work, the shopkeepers rued that the road was dug in May for laying of storm sewer lines. However, the civic body had failed to reconstruct the road even after the work was completed, they said. They rued that dust arising from the potholed road enters their shops and even the commuters face a lot of trouble due to its dilapidated condition.

Association member Chanderkant Chadda said, “Earlier, the authorities had claimed that the road cannot be constructed during monsoons but now that the rainy season is over, there is no reason for delay.”

Zonal commissioner Sekhon stated that the officials of the bridges and roads (B and R) department have already been asked to commence the road reconstruction project, and the work is expected to begin in a day or so.

PAU inks pact with Forest Research Institute, Dehradun

Punjab Agricultural University has entered into an agreement with Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, for research, transfer of research, technology, and exchange of academic affairs. RS Sidhu, registrar, PAU, and NK Upreti, group coordinator (research), FRI, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Man held with 210gm heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 45-year-old man with 210gm heroin from his possession on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar alias Raja of Ghoda Colony. Inspector Harbans Singh, in-chrage at STF Ludhiana, said the accused was nabbed following a tip-off. A case under Sections 22/61/85 of NDPS Act has been registered.

Customs Commissionerate celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

To commemorate India’s 75th year of independence, Customs Commissionerate, Sahnewal, celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Tuesday. A Khadi and Gramodyog Exhibition was organised at Custom House, Sahnewal, to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. An inter-school painting competition on the theme ‘Freedom Struggle’ was also held. Damanpreet Kaur and Shital Kumari of Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Girls), Sahnewal, won the first and second prize. Rahul of Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Boys), Sahnewal, secured the third prize. All participants were given swachhta Kits containing Khadi and Gramodyog products.

World Architecture Day celebrated

Indian Institute of Architects Ludhiana Centre (IIALC) celebrated World Architecture Day on Monday. The theme was: Clean environment for a healthy world. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, who was the chief guest, shared his views about the role architects play in building a safe and healthy society. Sanjay Goel, director of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) and chairman of The Indian Institute of Architects Punjab Chapter (IIAPC), stated that architects play a professional role in building safe and sustainable infrastructure.