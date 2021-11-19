Haryana BJP, JJP leaders urge farmers to call off protest after PM’s announcement

The ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana on Friday appealed to farmers to call off their agitation and return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the three contentious farm laws.

Haryana has borne the brunt of the farmers’ agitation for the past one year as the protesters have been camping on the Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri, demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

In his address to the nation amid Gurpurb celebrations on the occasion of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev’s 552nd birth anniversary, Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming winter session of Parliament.

Reacting to the news, state home minister Anil Vij released a video on social media and said, “With Prime Minister Modi announcing that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws, all farmer unions should thank the PM for this decision and call off their agitation. They should go back to their homes and resume their routine work.”

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the decision should be seen as a gift from the Prime Minister to protesting farmers on Gurpurb. He also appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes. Dushyant, who is the leader of the Jannayak Janata Party, a BJP ally in the state, told PTI, “I appeal to all protesting farmers to return to their homes and celebrate Gurupurb with their families.”

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also welcomed Modi’s decision. “Better late than never. Now, the government should give a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) outside the mandis (grain markets),” he said.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja congratulated farmers and tweeted: “After a long time, the arrogant BJP government had to bow down before the sacrifice of several farmers. Each word said by (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi about black laws proved true today. Congratulations to every farmer and labourer.”

Reacting to the PM’s decision, INLD general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, said, “This is the farmers’ win against an arrogant government, whose leaders claimed that these laws can’t be repealed but can only be amended. The farmers have forced the government to take back the three black laws. Now, the government should give a legal guarantee on the MSP, besides giving compensation to deceased farmers ‘ families, a government job and all facilities which are provided to a slain soldier. The farmers died while fighting against these black laws and the central government should give them martyrs’ status.”