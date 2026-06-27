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Haryana cop suspended for faking grandmother’s death to take leave for family vacation

A Haryana police officer was suspended for falsely claiming his grandmother's death to take leave for a family vacation, revealing a misconduct inquiry.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 04:42 AM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Gurugram: A Haryana police officer has been placed under suspension for allegedly furnishing false information about his grandmother’s death to avail 11-day leave and using it for a family vacation, an officer said on Friday.

Officials said that during the inquiry, police found multiple photos of him and his family on an outstation vacation between June 8 and June 19 posted on social media. (Representative photo)
Officials said that during the inquiry, police found multiple photos of him and his family on an outstation vacation between June 8 and June 19 posted on social media. (Representative photo)

He was posted at the Sadar Tauru police station in Nuh and was working as an assistant sub-inspector. The suspension order was issued by Nuh Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain. The officer said the ASI proceeded on leave on June 8 but was asked to rejoin on June 9.

“The ASI had switched off his mobile phone. After he reported to duty on June 19, a show-cause notice was served. He replied that he was occupied with the last rites of his grandmother and later changed his reason, saying that he had fallen ill,” he said.

Officials said that during the inquiry, police found multiple photos of him and his family on an outstation vacation between June 8 and June 19 posted on social media.

 
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