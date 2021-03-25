Haryana govt should lodge FIR against Khattar for digging NHs to prevent movement of farmers: Tikait

Making a direct attack on Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the recently-passed Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance of Public Order Bill, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that the Haryana government should lodge an FIR against Khattar for digging up national highways to prevent the movement of protesting farmers towards Delhi.

Speaking at a mahapanchayat in Meham, Tikait said that the Haryana chief minister has damaged public property by digging up roads and putting boulders on them so, the government should recover damage claims from him.

“If the Haryana government wants to implement this Bill, first it should register a case against Khattar for damaging the public property. Secondly, it should recover the losses from him,” Tikait said.

The BKU leader urged people to observe ‘Bharat Bandh’ on March 26.

“This protest is a battle of ideology. The government has failed to hold talks with our delegation in the last two months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers can sell their produce anywhere. We will prove him right by selling the crop outside state assemblies, the Parliament and offices of deputy commissioners,” Tikait said.

“If the farmers can enter Delhi to take part in the parade, they can definitely reach outside the Parliament to sell their crop. People of BJP know that the PM has destroyed their party and that they have lost relevance on the ground level,” he added.

Slamming the Union government over central agencies’ raids at Opposition leaders’ premises, Tikait said, “The BJP government is targeting people who are standing in support of farmers in the ongoing stir and conducting raids at their premises.”

“Government is making attempts to muzzle the voice of Opposition and farmers. They had conducted I-T raids on premises of the Meham MLA’s home but he had voted against BJP in the Haryana assembly during trust vote. The BJP government can ask central agencies to target those standing in favour of farmers but they cannot suppress the voices of farmers,” Tikait added.