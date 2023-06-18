As a number of complainants from across the state started visiting Haryana home minister Anil Vij with their complaints, he has announced to resume his weekly ‘Janata Darbar’ from next week in Ambala Cantonment.

Ambala: Vij to resume ‘Janata Darbar’ from next week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, a lot of people were seen outside his personal residence in Shastri Colony on National Highway 44. A never-ending queue and extreme weather conditions forced the minister to walk outside to receive the complaint applications personally, while assuring action.

“There is not much space at my house and such a huge number of people have to wait in this weather. I heard all of them today and forwarded their applications for action. We have now decided to resume this darbar at the Public Works Department( PWD) rest house from next Saturday,” he told the reporters.

He discontinued his darbar after state government’s directive in March to deputy commissioners (DCs) and police chiefs of all districts to hear complaints at their offices daily from 11 am to 1 pm and assured of no official meetings during that time to make sure the grievances of people are heard and solved. But still the number of complainants were increasing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is no doubt that this affects my daily schedule and most of the time I get late reaching Chandigarh from Ambala, when many of the meetings have to be rescheduled or even postponed. But we can’t ask the complainant to go back and come again later,” Vij said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON