Name Ambala airport after Goddess Amba, Vij writes to CM

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has written to the chief minister, proposing that the upcoming domestic airport in Ambala Cantonment be named after Goddess Amba.

The airport, officially known as Civil Enclave, is coming up on 20 acres of defence land next to the Indian Air Force (IAF) station, nearly 50 km from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh.

Speaking to HT, Vij said, “I have written a letter to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, proposing to name the airport as ‘Amba Airport Ambala Cantonment’. Tender for the airport terminal will be opened soon and the state government will be paying ₹133 crore for the defence land to the Union government. I hope work on the ground will commence soon. After being stuck for several months, work has also begun at the Football Stadium, Science Centre and the upgrading of the sub-divisional civil hospital.”

Ambala, earlier referred as Umballa during the British rule, derived its name from Goddess Amba and has a temple Ambika Mata Temple, one of the oldest shrines in the region. Dedicated to Goddess Amba, Ambika or Ambalika, the ancient Hindu shrine is said to have been constructed before the British era.

In June, the defence ministry had sanctioned 20 acres of defence land, after which the Haryana public works department (PWD) was to invite bids for renovation of an abandoned building to be used as a terminal.

However, the tender worth ₹16.6 crore was not opened due to technical issues and now, the terminal will be developed by the Haryana Airports Development Authority (HADA).

A senior HADA official said bids for the terminal work will be opened next week.

As per the plan, the abandoned building, located on NH-444A (Ambala-Saha highway or Jagadhari Road) in the dairy farms area of the army, will be renovated and used as a temporary terminal.

From here, buses will ferry passengers to the aircraft and the air force strip will be used for flight operations.

The airport was approved under Union ministry of civil aviation’s UDAN 3.0 scheme in December 2018, but has been delayed primarily due to land-related issues near the strategically important IAF base.

