Haryana seeks SC approval to restart mining in Gurugram, Faridabad Aravallis

The Haryana government is seeking an approval from the Supreme Court to begin mining in Gurugram and Faridabad Aravallis. The state’s appeal has been listed for hearing this Thursday, March 4.

In 2009, the apex court imposed a blanket ban on all mining activities of major and minor minerals in the eco-sensitive Aravallis in Faridabad, Gurugram and Mewat. Restarting mining in the Aravallis, one of the oldest fold mountain ranges, will have massive environmental implications for groundwater recharge, biodiversity and wildlife.

The order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned.

“Keeping in view that environment and ecology are national assets and are subject to intergenerational equity, SC suspending all mining operations in approximately 448 sqkm in Aravalli hill range falling in Faridabad and Gurugram districts of Haryana till reclamation plan is duly certified by state, moef and Central Empowered Committee (of SC)…” the order had stated.

“We are ready to comply with all SC orders on mining issued earlier. The SC had directed us to prepare a rehabilitation plan for areas which were affected by mining. Ministry of environment, forest, and climate change had prepared it in 2013 but it is yet to be finalised. Our appeal in SC will be to finalise the rehabilitation plan and allow us to start mining operations in Gurugram and Faridabad. The Court had in principle agreed to allow mining in a 600 ha area in Faridabad subject to finalising of a rehabilitation plan,” said Anil Grover, senior advocate general of Haryana.