IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Students demand protection of Aravallis, withdrawal of amendment to land act
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Students demand protection of Aravallis, withdrawal of amendment to land act

Students of classes 11 and 12 on Sunday held a demonstration, seeking protection for the Aravallis and demanding the withdrawal of laws aimed at amending the protection afforded to the Aravallis
READ FULL STORY
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST

Students of classes 11 and 12 on Sunday held a demonstration, seeking protection for the Aravallis and demanding the withdrawal of laws aimed at amending the protection afforded to the Aravallis. The protest was held from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Galleria Market in DLF Phase-4.

“In your plans I cannot see any living beauty, I see mountains of trash higher than the Aravallis… I need trees, not toxic energy, because, I cannot breathe…,” recited by a 16-year-old during the protest, referring to the Haryana government’s amendment to the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA).

Anushka, another 16-year-old who was protesting at the market on Sunday evening, said, “Aravallis are the green lungs, climate regulator, water recharge zone and shield against desertification of Delhi-NCR. We need to save the Aravallis for a better future.”

Environmentalists echoed these sentiments and said they are awaiting the withdrawal of the amendment by the state government, as it puts 33% of the state’s forest cover at risk.

Lt. Col (Retd) Sarvadaman Oberoi, a city-based environmentalist and activist said, “It’s a shame that Haryana, with the lowest forest cover in the country, tried to get rid of the PLPA act with an amendment retrospective to 1966. Fortunately, the Supreme Court stayed the amendments from coming into effect. We are hopeful that the government which protected the Mangar Bani sacred grove in 2016 will take concrete steps to protect the Aravallis of south Haryana for future generations of humans and future generations of wildlife.”

The state government’s amendment to the PLPA on February 27, 2019, was stayed by the Supreme Court in March 2019, but in July 2019, the governor had approved the bill. However, the amendment is yet to be notified.

VS Tanwar, the principal chief conservator of forests, Haryana forest department, said, “There has been no development or movement in the PLPA amendment case so far, since the matter was stayed by the Supreme Court. The orders of the apex court are still enforced.”

On March 1, 2019, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the bill, in a hearing related to the Kant Enclave judgment, and stated, “In order to get rid of this order, the state of Haryana has made certain amendments in Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, by virtue of that they are permitting construction in the forest area and PLPA region also [sic].”

The apex court also warned the state government against enacting the legislation without the court’s permission. The bill passed by the state cabinet removes legal ‘forest’ status for about 60,000 acres of Aravalli land in the state.

The law in discussion dates back to the 1900s, which was passed to protect common forest land from being bought under agriculture. In Haryana, the PLPA extends protection to forests and trees on private lands, community lands, panchayat and municipal lands in the uncultivable hills of the Aravallis in the south and Shiwaliks in the northern parts of the state.

The PLPA act has two major types of provisions — regional notifications under General Section 4 of PLPA that cover entire districts and merely restrict tree felling (equivalent to a tree preservation rule), and Khasra (plot) number specific notifications, under Special Section 4 and Section 5 of the PLPA that extends protection against land use change to certain specified Aravalli areas, forests and trees. These may be community (shamlat) lands, panchayat, municipal lands, or private lands. The PLPA area under Special sections 4 and 5 approximately cover 30,000 hectares, around 33% of the effective forest land in Haryana.

According to directives of the Supreme Court, the PLPA attracts protection under the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, which states that “no state government or other authority shall make, except with the prior approval of the central government, any order directing that any forest land or any portion thereof may be used for any non-forest purpose.”

Neelam Ahluwalia, a city-based environmentalist associated with the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement that has been demanding the withdrawal of the amendment for two years, said, “A total of 33% of Haryana’s measly 3.62% forest cover is at stake, which amounts to 74,000 acres of land, out of which 60,000 acres are in the Aravallis around Gurugram, Faridabad and south Haryana.”

She further said that if the PLPA amendment bill is notified, it can have “disastrous consequences for our air quality, groundwater, and Gurugram and National Capital Region will turn into a desert.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Students demand protection of Aravallis, withdrawal of amendment to land act

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Students of classes 11 and 12 on Sunday held a demonstration, seeking protection for the Aravallis and demanding the withdrawal of laws aimed at amending the protection afforded to the Aravallis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Stage set for Phase 3 of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations is set to begin at 20 session sites in Gurugram on Monday, said health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to acquire 100-metre hydraulic ladder for fire safety

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to use its funds to procure a 100-metre hydraulic ladder for the city on a priority basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Flyover, underpass at Huda City Centre to be operational in July

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
An underpass and a flyover being constructed near Huda City Centre Metro station to ease traffic congestion will become functional from the beginning of July as per the fresh deadline set by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials privy to the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

35-year-old man mowed down by speeding car at Labour Chowk crossing

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:59 PM IST
A 35-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him while he was walking along with his brother towards Garhi Hasru to meet his father on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City bus service starts four new routes for Faridabad public

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:59 PM IST
To provide speedy and economical transport facilities to residents of Faridabad, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has extended its city bus service to four new routes in Faridabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DHBVN officials assaulted by families in Gadoli village

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The police on Saturday booked two families for allegedly assaulting and threatening officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in village Gadoli in Sector 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apartment complex which has been sealed by authorities in Gurugram.(ANI Photo)
The apartment complex which has been sealed by authorities in Gurugram.(ANI Photo)
gurugram news

Gurugram condominium declared containment zone after 20 Covid-19 cases detected

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:47 AM IST
During the past 24 hours, the count of new cases doubled in Gurugram, from 29 a day earlier to 62 on Saturday, while Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula reported 33, 29 and 20 new cases respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Big Bird Day is an annual event, organised at the onset of spring when birders observe and record different species.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo, Representative image)
Big Bird Day is an annual event, organised at the onset of spring when birders observe and record different species.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo, Representative image)
gurugram news

244 species spotted on Big Bird Day

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Last year, birders recorded 253 species from Delhi-NCR. In 2019, 247 species were sighted while in 2018 the count was 237.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram MP asks agencies to expedite development work

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Member of Parliament(MP) from Gurugram and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday asked all the civic agencies to work in tandem with one other so that development work can be carried out without any hitch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three men rob 29K cash from a gold exchange office in DLF Phase-1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Three masked men allegedly robbed two employees in a gold exchange company’s office in DLF Phase-1 on Wednesday at gunpoint in broad daylight
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Kant Enclave ruling: Proposal to restore 425 acres of Aravalli forest in Faridabad gathers dust

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A proposal to rehabilitate nearly 425 acres of the Aravalli forest land in Faridabad, tabled by the forest department a year ago, has been gathering dust despite Supreme Court directions calling for the restoration of the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana yet to submit plan to conserve Najafgarh Jheel, matter with state technical committee

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Haryana government, even two months after the deadline, is yet to submit an environment management plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the protection of Najafgarh Jheel, as sought by the green court last September
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Developer of Malibu Towne booked for violating fire safety norms

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The police have booked the developer of Malibu Towne — a residential township on Sohna Road — for alleged violations of fire safety norms on the premises of Maple Club based on the complaint of the city’s fire department, which found several shortcomings in the club’s fire fighting system
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First pedestrian refuge island constructed at Sector 44 intersection

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The city’s first pedestrian refuge island has been constructed at the Sector 44 intersection near Huda City Centre (HCC) by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Raahgiri Foundation and World Resources Institute (WRI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac