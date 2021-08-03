Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana sports minister recommends suspension of 3 MC officials

Taking a strict note of negligence of duty, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh on Monday made a surprise visit at the office of Pehowa municipal committee and recommended suspension of three officials
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:54 AM IST
Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh during a surprise visit to Pehowa municipal committee on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Following the complaints of people, the minister visited the MC office around 9am and three officials were found absent and notice was served to an accountant for coming late.

The officials whose suspension was recommended, included junior engineer Om Prakash, sanitary inspector Meenakshi and Beldar Dalbir Singh. He said the action was taken for negligence in duty as it was found that they were not taking their duty seriously.

Sunil Arya, accountant, who reached the office 10 minutes late has also been served notice, the minister said

The minister said he will write to the Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij for strict action against such officials to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

