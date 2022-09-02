Hastinapur double murder: Police nab bank manager’s brother-in-law, two others
After killing the mother-son duo, the accused stuffed their bodies in boxes made in beds. They decamped with cash and valuables to make it look like a robbery incident.
With the arrest of three persons here on Thursday, the police claimed to have solved the double murder case of the 30-year-old pregnant wife and five-year-old son of a bank manager. The brutal murders that were committed on August 29 in Hastinapur, had sent shock waves across the city.
Those arrested were identified as Harish, brother-in-law of bank manager Sandeep Kumar, and his two friends. The police have not revealed the identity of the other two accused yet.
The police said, Harish was trying to grab the wealth of Sandeep and he had even made advances towards his wife Shikha following which the family had banned his entry to their house. This had enraged Harish and he had even threatened to kill Sandeep’s family over the issue.
SP (rural) Meerut Keshav Mishra said that Harish was spotted along with his friends in a CCTV footage after which he came under the police radar. He lives in Noida and had escaped after committing the crime on deceased Shikha’s scooty. He returned to Hastinapur the next day and remained with Sandeep to console him.
During investigation, police got clues against him and he confessed to his crime along with his two friends. He had taken away jewellery and cash from the house to make it look like a robbery incident.
Sandeep Kumar, a manager in a nationalised bank, lived with his wife Shikha, 30, and son Rupansh, 5, near Ramleela ground in Hastinapur. He returned from office on Monday evening and found that the main door of the home was locked. He thought that his wife and son had gone somewhere and waited for them.
He even made calls on his wife’s mobile but it remained non-responsive. He then informed his other family members and reported the matter to police, and he was asked to lodge a formal complaint.
Sandeep returned home with family members at around 11 pm and when they broke open the main door, they found that the house was ransacked and cash and jewellery were missing. They then searched for Shikha and Rupansh and found their bodies stuffed in boxes of two separate beds.
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
