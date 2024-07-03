Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba, preacher who led the congregation, not named in FIR

Bhole Baba, the religious preacher who led the religious congregation at Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras where a stampede killed at least 116 people on Tuesday, has not been named in the first information report (FIR) registered at Sikandra Rau police station of Hathras district. Devdas Madhukar, the head sevadar has been named beside other organisers, in the FIR filed by Brijesh Pandey. (File photo)

The FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Devdas Madhukar, the head sevadar has been named beside other organisers, in the FIR filed by Brijesh Pandey.

According to the FIR, contrary to the expected number of 80,000 as claimed by organisers, there was a gathering of about 2.5 lakh followers at the satsang (religious congregation) organised on Tuesday which in turn led to a traffic jam on the national highway alongside where the satsang was underway before ending at 2pm.

The organisers sought permission for about 80,000 people for which police and administration made arrangements.

At about 2pm on Tuesday, the convoy of Bhole Baba moved out of the venue for satsang after which there was a rush among followers to collect “raj” (dust) from where he or his car passes, the FIR stated.

Due to the heavy rush of devotees, those who were lying down (for taking the mud) started getting trampled.

Those running out from the spot were stopped by stick-wielding helpers of the preacher standing on the other side of a three-feet deep field filled with water and slush due to which women, children and men got crushed, the FIR said.