HC allows withdrawal of PIL seeking disposal of bodies buried near Ganga
HC allows withdrawal of PIL seeking disposal of bodies buried near Ganga

By Jitendra Sarin
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:21 AM IST
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Friday allowed withdrawal of a PIL seeking disposal of dead bodies buried near river Ganga at different ghats in Prayagraj, and stopping burials near the river. The court refused to pass “any order at this stage.”

The bench observed, “Having gone through the entire petition, we are of the view that the petitioner has not done much research work in respect of rites and customs, which are prevalent among various communities living along the bank of river Ganga.”

“Therefore, we are not inclined at this stage to cause any indulgence instead to allow the petitioner to withdraw the petition with a liberty to file fresh petition after inquiry and research in respect of the practice of last rites in various communities that are residing along the bank of Ganga. With a liberty above, the petition stands disposed of as withdrawn”, added the bench.

The Bench comprising chief justice Sanjay Yadav and justice Prakash Padia disposed of the petition filed by one Pranvesh.

The petitioner’s plea was that during the second wave of Covid-19, there were many who succumbed to the disease, but were not cremated properly and the state government must be directed to perform the cremation according to religious rites and dispose of the bodies buried near Ganga at different ghats in Prayagraj as early as possible.

