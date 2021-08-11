HC dismisses PIL seeking online sale, home delivery of liquor in UP

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking framing of policy to permit online sale and home delivery of liquor in Uttar Pradesh.

Dismissing a PIL filed by lawyer Gopal Krishna Pandey, a division bench comprising acting chief justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and justice Subhash Chandra Sharma observed, “Finding the subject matter as a policy of the state we are not inclined to allow online sale of liquor.”

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that certain states have issued notification to allow online sale of liquor. It was in pursuance of the observations made by Supreme Court to the states to consider non-direct sale, including online/home delivery of liquor, to avoid over-crowding and to maintain social distancing norms in view of Covid-19.

It was submitted that Madras High Court had permitted online sale of liquor.

The chief standing counsel representing the state government opposed the petition and submitted that the prayer made was in reference to the policy decision and presently government was not inclined to allow online sale of liquor.

The permission to sell liquor online by a few states was at the time when pandemic was at its peak to avoid over-crowding at shops.

In the PIL, several reasons were cited like allowing online sale of liquor would mean more sale and revenue. Besides, there will be low cost of maintenance of shops.

Rejecting the plea the court said, “Petitioner has shown its concern to increase the revenue of the state and other aspects which include purchase of liquor even by those who may be shy in making purchases from the shop. The reasons given are not to avoid overcrowding or to maintain social distancing to follow the Covid-19 protocol rather it is for different reasons than observed by the apex court.”

The court delivered this decision on August 4.