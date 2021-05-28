Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC seeks response of Centre, Delhi govt on plea to vaccinate those below 18 yrs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking immediate vaccination of minors between 12-17 years.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government over the petition which has also sought that vaccination be prioritised for parents having children up to 17 years of age.

There are two petitioners in the matter -- the first is a minor represented through her mother and the second is a mother of a minor child, Tia Gupta.

The petition filed through advocate Abhinav Mukerji, has claimed that the number of Covid-19 cases has risen “tremendously” between April and May.

“There are also reports of many children getting orphaned due to deaths of their parents,” the petition said, adding the vaccine policy in the country has failed to factor in children or parents of children and the Centre and Delhi government have also failed to prepare a plan to take care of minors affected by the pandemic.

