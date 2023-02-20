Head constable killed by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

A policeman was killed by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place on Sunday night when head constable Maniram Vetti, posted with Dantewada Police Line, had gone to attend a wedding in Belchar village.

According to the police, Vetti was hacked to death by the suspected Maoists around midnight while he was attending the marriage ceremony.

Additional superintendent of police, Dantewada, RK Bermna, said the head constable, a resident of Gumalnar village under of Dantewada district, was on a four-day leave.

“He came back from Visakhapatnam after his training and went to attend a wedding ceremony of his brother without any prior notice. The police personnel posted in districts like Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur were given strict instructions not to leave headquarters without prior notice,” said the ASP, adding despite this, Vetti did not follow the instructions and left the station without any notice.

ASP Bermna said they rushed to the spot after knowing of the incident and a combing operation is being conducted in the nearby jungles to nab the accused.