Rain turns Kanpur highway into swimming pool

The heavy rain that lashed the city overnight and the release of water upstream, has begun swelling the Ganga, Yamuna and Pandu rivers in Kanpur.

The 28 mm of rain in Kanpur and beyond filled one lane of GT Road near Gursahaigunj making it the centre of attraction for the local population. People actually swam there and played in the water.

The entire Chaubeypur police station and Bhinduri village, which are located on the sides of the GT Road that is being widened and turned into a four-lane highway, were submerged. Officials conceded that the rain had exposed the drainage design of the highway.

Upstream Ganga Barrage, the water level has increased slightly but the forecast is that the level could rise considerably around July 16 when the water released from Haridwar is expected to reach the dam.

In view of this situation, the administration has set up 35 flood posts, and round-the-clock monitoring and boat patrolling has been ordered. In total, 27 families living on tiny islands of the Ganga were evacuated and moved to a nearby primary school on higher ground. On Thursday morning, these islands submerged as the water level touched 111.720 m downstream.

Similarly, teams were sent towards Ghatampur where the Yamuna has been rising, and nine Gram Panchayats are at risk of flood-like situation.

District magistrate Vishak G Iyer said all arrangements are in place to meet any exigency. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation and the officials are visiting the areas normally affected and speaking to people. We sent 27 families to safer places,” he said.

