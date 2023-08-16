Uzbek woman trying to enter India held at Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj

LUCKNOW During heightened alertness on the India-Nepal border ahead of Independence Day, security agencies successfully arrested two individuals -- an Uzbek woman and an absconder wanted by the Hyderabad police -- in two separate incidents. They were caught while attempting to enter Indian territory from the Sonauli checkpoint in the Maharajganj district on Monday (August 14). Senior police officials confirmed these developments on Wednesday.

J. Ravinder Goud, the Inspector General (IG) of police for the Gorakhpur range, said that Dilbara Rakhimova (31), the Uzbekistani woman, was taken into custody upon her entry into Indian territory. She had aroused suspicion from a collaborative team consisting of members from the Shashtra Seema Bal, immigration officials, and local police from Maharajganj at the Sonauli checkpoint. The police also discovered a fraudulently prepared Indian identity card bearing the name “Nilofer Khan” and an address belonging to Malviya Nagar in South Delhi.

Additionally, Goud mentioned that the Sonauli police station officials arrested her based on a complaint filed by immigration officials. An FIR has been registered under section 14 of the Foreigners Act for her illegal entry into India, as well as under section 467 of the Indian Penal Code for document forgery. Goud explained that the police obtained her custody remand from a local court and are currently conducting further interrogations to ascertain her intentions behind the visit. He further stated that her custody has been communicated to other security agencies such as the U.P. Anti-Terror Squad and central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau.

Meanwhile, Hamid Ali (21), a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana, was also arrested on Monday. Hyderabad police had issued a lookout notice against Ali in connection with a criminal assault case registered there. Ali was attempting to enter Indian territory while en route from Dubai to Kathmandu.

Goud revealed that Ali had left the country after being accused in an assault case, and he was attempting to return to his residence through Nepal to evade security agencies. However, immigration officials apprehended him and subsequently handed him over to a Hyderabad police team that had arrived after being informed of his arrest. Following the issuance of his transit remand by a local court, the Hyderabad police took him into their custody.