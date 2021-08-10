Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Helicopter service soon to connect Rajasthan’s Udaipur-Nathdwara to Kumbalgarh

The Rajsamand district administration will start the four-seater helicopter service with the help of Skyline Services of Udaipur. Rajsamand district collector Arvind Poswal said the service will initially be a trial of 20 days
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajsamand district, near Udaipur. (Shutterstock)

Rajasthan is set to start a helicopter service connecting Udaipur-Nathdwara, and Kumbalgarh. The service will be launched by August 22.

The Rajsamand district administration will start the four-seater helicopter service with the help of Skyline Services of Udaipur. Rajsamand district collector Arvind Poswal said the service will initially be a trial of 20 days. Booking of three destinations will cost one approximately 3,000-4,000. The service can also be availed between two destinations.

Poswal said the helicopter services will be available from Udaipur-Nathdwara to Kumbhalgarh and return. “If an individual wants to visit Nathdwara then he can halt there for 2-3 hours; the chopper will pick them in the second round towards Kumbhalgarh. One can purchase, one way, two way, or one destination ticket,” he said.

The helicopter will take off from outside Udaipur airport, land near Hotel Maurtinandan in Nathdwara; and in Kumbalgarh, opposite Mount Valley hotel.

An official familiar with the development said the only way from Udaipur to Nathdwara or Kumbhalgarh is by road which takes about 90 minutes. With the helicopter service, it will take 28 minutes from Udaipur to Kumbhalgarh; and 20 minutes to Nathdhara, instead of 45.

