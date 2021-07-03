Heroin haul at port now 260kg: Revenue intelligence team takes Tarn Taran importer to Navi Mumbai

Tarn Taran A team of the Ludhiana Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) took a Tarn-Taran based importer, arrested after 135kg heroin was found in a container booked in his name at the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, to the port for further probe. The quantity of heroin seized has increased to 260kg on further searching of the containers.

“The total consignment of heroin that has been seized from the container ordered by Prabhjit Singh, 25, of Chohla Sahib village, is now pegged at 260kg. Prabhjit, who the DRI arrested on Friday, has been taken to the spot where the seizure was made,” said a senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

“We are assisting the DRI team. Over the past five years, since he entered the import business, the accused has accumulated huge wealth. We have sought detailed record of properties registered in the name of Prabhjit and his family members from the revenue department. He has built a palatial bungalow in his village. Previously, he owned just 4 acre,” the official added.

He added that the police had confirmed that Prabhjit was in contact with a family in Dhun Dhaye Wala village, which is notorious for drug smuggling.

“We are investigating the accused’s local links. An influential religious leader of Punjab also used to visit the accused’s home, where a special room was designed for his stay. To date, the accused does not appear to have a criminal record,” he added.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said they would question the accused, once the DRI completes its questioning. He, however, refused to share information on the DRI’s investigation.

Sources added Prabhjit also had links with some leaders of the ruling party. He ran and agriculture implement store and had been importing gypsum and other items from Pakistan and Afghanistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

“He had ordered this container of gypsum through sea-route as the Attari-Wagah border has been closed for trade between India and Pakistan since the abrogation od Article 370,” the source added. The DRI team had also rounded up a relative of Prabhjit, but he was released after questioning, police said.