High on drugs, Ludhiana man confesses murder; arrested

The confessions of an addict under the influence of drugs led the Sahnewal police to solve a murder case that had not even been reported till date.

The deceased was a 55-year-old man of Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh, who was killed about a month ago. He was identified as Moti Lal alias Modi.

The addict, Amit Kapoor, 32, of Kanganwal, told the police that he had murdered Lal to seek revenge for an 18-year-old boy, who was allegedly sodomised by Lal.

Kapoor said that to teach the 55-year-old a lesson, he, along with the teen boy, hatched a conspiracy and killed him with sharp-edged weapons. The duo had chopped off the head and dumped the body at vacant plot in Kanganwal. Police have recovered the mutilated body, which was in a highly decomposed state, from the spot.

Sahnewal station house officer said that Kapoor had confessed to someone about the crime while he was sitting at a tea stall in Kanganwal, under the influence of drugs. Someone at the stall tipped-off the police following which cops arrested Kapoor from the spot and started questioning him. It was then that he revealed where the body had been dumped.

Kapoor also told the police that his 18-year-old accomplice had left the city without informing him. On Monday, he had traced the teen to Mandi Gobindgarh but when he reached there, the teen and his friends beat him up.

The SHO said the owner of the plot, where the body was found, had installed barbed wires on the boundary, due to which the place rarely had any visitors and so the body had not been discovered for so long.

Police have lodged a case of murder against Kapoor and launched a manhunt for his teen accomplice.