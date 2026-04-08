...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Himachal: Additional chief secy reviews progress of gas distribution network

Himachal: Additional chief secy reviews progress of gas distribution network

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 08:42 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Shimla, The Himachal Pradesh government is actively promoting the expansion of the City Gas Distribution network to reduce dependence on LPG and to ensure wider access to piped natural gas , officials said on Wednesday.

Himachal: Additional chief secy reviews progress of gas distribution network

Presiding over a meeting to review the expansion and to address the challenges being faced by the four CGD companies operating in the state, Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, R D Nazeem, said that this system provides a cleaner, safer and more cost-effective alternative to LPG.

He highlighted that the CGD network was an interconnected system of underground pipelines that supplies natural gas directly to households, commercial establishments and industries, a statement issued here said.

As part of this initiative, pipeline infrastructure has already been laid in around 13,000 households in Una district, with nearly 6,000 consumers currently using natural gas for cooking purposes.

He stated that, however, CGD companies have been facing certain challenges in expanding the network. To address these issues, the state government issued a notification in March, 2026, simplifying the land purchase process under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Reforms Act.

Nazeem directed all concerned departments to take immediate action on pending applications of CGD companies and ensure timely approvals as per the laid-down norms. He also directed representatives of CGD companies to proactively engage with concerned departmental officials to expedite clearances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lpg shimla himachal pradesh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal: Additional chief secy reviews progress of gas distribution network
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal: Additional chief secy reviews progress of gas distribution network
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.