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Himachal: Landslide blocks Bagheigarh-Chanju road in Chamba, wet spell likely from Thursday

Himachal: Landslide blocks Bagheigarh-Chanju road in Chamba, wet spell likely from Thursday

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 09:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, The Bagheigarh-Chanju road in the Churah subdivision of Chamba district has been blocked due to a landslide that occurred on Monday, reports reaching here said.

Himachal: Landslide blocks Bagheigarh-Chanju road in Chamba, wet spell likely from Thursday

This incident occurred at Chursiyo, effectively cutting off the Chanju and Dehra Gram Panchayats from the main road. Long queues of vehicles on both sides, with commuters facing inconvenience, were seen in videos that went viral after the landslide.

The hillside suddenly collapsed near Chursiyo, resulting in a massive landslide that completely closed the road. A video of the incident shows a large amount of rocks and debris tumbling down from the hillside.

According to eyewitnesses, small stones had already begun falling from the hill before the landslide. Sensing the impending danger, locals immediately exercised caution and halted all vehicular movement, and no vehicles were passing through the area when the landslide occurred.

After the slide, a massive accumulation of debris now covers the road, bringing all vehicular traffic to a complete standstill. Officials said that work to restore the road has commenced.

During the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to April 13, Himachal Pradesh received 151.4 mm of rain, surpassing the normal average of 140.4 mm, resulting in an 8 per cent excess rainfall.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal: Landslide blocks Bagheigarh-Chanju road in Chamba, wet spell likely from Thursday
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Himachal: Landslide blocks Bagheigarh-Chanju road in Chamba, wet spell likely from Thursday
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