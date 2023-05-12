Hindu Yuva Vahini to carry out drive to promote ‘The Kerala Story’

Workers of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) will carry out a drive to promote the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in four districts, including Varanasi, and appeal the residents to watch it.

Hindu Yuva Vahini workers at a theatre in Varanasi. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, HYV divisional coordinator Ambarish Singh Bhola along with Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das of Satua Baba, Ramlochan Das Maharaj, Awadh Kishore Das Maharaj, Ashish of Divya Prem Seva Mission and several office bearers of Hindu Yuva Vahini watched the movie at a multiplex in Sigra area here.

“It is a very good movie and everyone should watch it. We will carry out a campaign in Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur and Jaunpur. HYV members will hold meeting with the locals in villages and will appeal them to watch the movie,” said Bhola.

He said that the HYV workers along with their acquaintances will watch the movie in these four districts so that each one of them may know about the issue around which the film revolves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}