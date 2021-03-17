History-sheeter, accomplices fire 13 rounds at Ludhiana man, his father

A 27-year-old insurance agent and his father had a close shave after five men opened fire at their house in Humbran on Tuesday night, in retaliation to the March 14 firing at the house of Jainpur village’s sarpanch.

Police said 13 bullets were fired targeting the victims, Gurpal Singh, alias Pal, and his father, Harjit Singh, 60.

In their police complaint, the victims had identified two of the five accused as Amandeep Singh, alias Amna, a history-sheeter from Sawaddi village, Sidhwan Bet and Paras Bassi of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana.

Harjit told the police that on Tuesday night, he and his son were woken up by noises in their street.

When they went to the roof to inspect the matter, they found Amandeep and Paras, along with three more men, hurling abuses at Gurpal, accusing him being involved in the attack on the Jainpur village sarpanch and threatened to kill him.

The men suddenly fired shots at their house, but they managed to duck out of their sight and escaped unhurt. Meanwhile, the assailants sped away in a car.

“As many as 13 empty bullet shells were found outside the victims’ house. Prima facie, it appears Gurpal and the shooters were friends turned foes. So far, there is no evidence against Gurpal’s involvement in the Jainpur firing,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harpal Singh, in-charge, Humbran police post.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The ASI said Amandeep was already facing trial in several criminal cases. He was booked in 2011 for firing shots in Sahnewal, along with gangster Dharminder Singh Gugni and other accomplices. Both Gugni and Amandeep were arrested in the case, but the latter was bailed out in 2016.

In the March 14 incident, a group of 25 assailants had opened fire at the house of Balkaran Singh, 30, the sarpanch of Jainpur village. The shooters had also barged into his house and vandalised a car parked in the verandah.

The sarpanch had a narrow escape as he locked himself in the house. Following his complaint, PAU police had registered a case of murder bid, house trespass and theft against Gurwinder Singh Gora of Bhatha Dhua village, Inderjit Singh Indra, Harsh Sebi, Manpreet Singh Bhathal and their 20 unidentified accomplices.