Honesty recognised, rewarded: Jhansi e-rickshaw driver returns jewellery worth ₹13 lakh

Seldom is a man’s integrity and honesty governed by economic standing or educational qualification. Proving the dictum true is Dharampal Ahirwar, 35, a simple e-rickshaw driver in Jhansi, who returned a bag containing jewellery worth ₹13 lakh to a passenger who had accidentally left it behind. Ahirwar returning the bag of jewellery to its owners in the presence of SSP BBGTS Murthy in Jhansi on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The act of honesty was acknowledged on Tuesday in the presence of SSP Jhansi BBGTS Murthy, who felicitated the driver with a certificate and a cash reward.

A woman, Aarti, was returning home to Sipri Bazar from her paternal house on Monday. In a hurry, she forgot her bag inside the vehicle. The bag contained jewellery valued at around Rs13 lakh.

Ahirwar noticed the unattended bag after some time and suspected it contained valuables. He immediately returned to the drop-off point in an attempt to locate the passenger, but could not find her.

With no leads, Ahirwar reached out to Sipri Bazar police.

Meanwhile, the woman and her husband also approached the police seeking help in recovering the lost bag.

On Tuesday, both parties were called to the SSP office, where Dharampal handed over the bag to its rightful owner.

SSP Murthy praised the driver’s honesty, stating that such actions set a strong example for society.

“I deliberately called both parties to my office and asked Dharampal to personally hand over the bag. He has set a good example of honesty and sincerity which everyone should follow “.

Ahirwar said that he lives in village Katili falling under Datiya district of MP and daily comes to Jhansi to drive his e-rickshaw.

“I immediately returned to the place to find Didi (Aarti). After repeated rounds when I could not locate her, I secured the bag and approached the police”, said Ahirwar proudly. He was very happy the way he was appreciated by the SSP, adding that he has kept the cash reward as blessings along with the certificate.