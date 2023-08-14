U.P. docs treat soldiers for free, say ‘they have paid their fee at the border’

LUCKNOW The sight of an Army uniform invokes a profound sense of pride in every Indian heart. However, three compassionate doctors hailing from Uttar Pradesh have found a unique and touching way to honour our valiant security personnel by providing them with free medical treatment.

Dr Pawan Garg (HT Photo)

A trio of dedicated doctors -- Dr Ajay Chaudhary in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow; Dr Amit Singh, an orthopaedic surgeon in Lucknow; and Dr Pawan Garg in Lakhimpur -- have adorned the exteriors of their clinics with a distinctive signboard. This signboard bears an exceptional message, stating that armed forces personnel need not worry about payment, for they have already paid their dues at the border.

These altruistic doctors, in a heartwarming gesture, invite all military personnel to their clinics without any financial obligation, requiring only the presentation of their identification cards for complimentary consultations.

Dr Ajay Chaudhary, expressing his sentiment, said, “We cannot truly repay what they have generously given us. Our peaceful night sleep is due to their unwavering vigilance; they have ensured our sound sleep. What more could we ask for? This is our modest way of expressing gratitude to these remarkable individuals who shoulder relentless challenges at the border, guaranteeing our safety within the sanctity of our homes.”

He further added, “With a family legacy rooted in the armed forces -- my father’s service in the Army and my brother’s role as a Navy commander -- I find myself compelled to demonstrate my respect to those in uniform through this humble gesture.”

Likewise, Dr Amit Singh, a clinic proprietor in Vivek Khand Gomti Nagar, shared, “In my formative years as a medical student, my mentor, Dr OP Singh, practiced the noble principle of not charging armed forces personnel. As a dutiful disciple, I have chosen to carry forward this tradition of honouring our men and women in uniform. If these brave souls are prepared to lay down their lives for our security, then it is our solemn duty to safeguard their health. I firmly believe that the well-being of their offspring should also be entrusted to the caring hands of the medical fraternity. The warriors of our armed forces not only defend our borders but also confront terrorists, criminals, and threats to ensure our nation’s tranquillity.”

Dr Pawan Garg, a paediatrician based in Lakhimpur, passionately conveyed that his contribution is merely a token of his appreciation for the soldiers. “Through this gesture, I endeavour to give back to those who selflessly serve our nation. My patriotic spirit compels me. Proudly, doctors from esteemed institutions such as KGMU are willingly uniting to honour our armed forces.”

He added, “Not all heroes wear uniforms; sometimes, they wear lab coats too! Doctors also share the aspiration to serve our nation. They, too, can be heroes.”

Applauding the service of these noble practitioners, retired army soldier Raghunandan Singh said, “The trio of doctors in U.P. has set a poignant example for their counterparts across the nation. Such acts of compassion fill us with pride as Indians, reaffirming that the Army is a realm where one finds honour in serving.”

