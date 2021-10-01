Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hooda accuses Haryana govt of not buying paddy

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that there is gross mismanagement in purchase of paddy in mandis across Haryana
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said around 14 lakh quintal paddy is lying in the open in the mandis but the government is still not carrying out procurement.

“The government had announced that it will start procurement from September 25 but there is no clarity on when the procurement will start. Farmers have no other option but to sell their crop below MSP,” he said.

He slammed the government for not buying the entire crop of bajra in state.

“Earlier, the government had encouraged farmers to leave paddy and grow bajra and now it is not buying bajra. This is an anti-farmer decision,” he said.

“The government is promising to protect bajra farmers under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’ but the scheme has pushed vegetable growers to the brink of ruin,” he added.

“With this scheme, neither farmers can get Bhavantar nor will their losses be compensated. The government should buy bajra and every grain of all crops according to its promise,” he said.

Hooda said waterlogging remains a major problem for farmers as crops have suffered extensive damage due to excessive rain.

“Farmers have not received their compensation till now. There are many fields in state that continue to be waterlogged and no arrangement has been made to drain out water from these areas,” he said.

“The government should compensate the damaged crops and make arrangements for drainage so that farmers can prepare their fields for the next crop,” Hooda added.

