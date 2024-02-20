Hosabale motivates workers to strengthen RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday said that ‘shakha’ (branch/assembly) of the Sangh is its lifeblood and should be organised regularly. RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale addressing volunteers in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT)

He said that the Swayamsevaks should all attend the Sangh assembly regularly, and whenever they go, they should not go like a mere visitor but as a participant. He said that if a volunteer visits the shakha regularly, he will be able to know the work and functions of the Sangh.

Hosabale was addressing participants at a Shakha Toli Sangam RSS organised in the grounds of KP Inter College in Sangam city.

While addressing the volunteers, Hosabale shared the glory of the Sangh and also informed them how the Sangh works for society and helps in the times of need and crisis while remaining steadfast in doing its work continuously.

He discussed organisational issues with the participants and held a detailed discussion on how the organisation should expand, attract quality workers and how the shakhas should further work on bringing about a social change as per RSS mission through the volunteers. He said that whatever programme is organised by the shakha, the volunteers should ensure that it is well attended.

Ram temple was not our only objective. Putting in all the work to make India proud is our objective, he said.

He asked the volunteers present to work towards strengthening the organisation and deliberated on the kind of work that should be done to build a better society.

Around 3,000 volunteers of the Prayag Mahanagar branch participated in the event in which they collectively performed yoga exercises and presented group songs.