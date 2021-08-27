Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hostellers clash on BHU campus; 5 students, 1 police personnel injured
others

Hostellers clash on BHU campus; 5 students, 1 police personnel injured

The argument took an ugly turn soon and the students clashed. They pelted stones; two or three petrol bombs were also lobbed and some students also reportedly fired in the air
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:55 PM IST
A road covered with stones pelted during the clash on BHU campus. (Mohammad Muqeed/HT photo)

Four students and a police personnel were injured following clashes between residents of two hostels of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) late on Thursday, police said.

The students sustained minor injuries, while the cop suffered bruises on hands and feet, added police.

A police officer said a group of Rajaram hostel residents were discussing offline classes for final year students starting from September 1 when another group from Birla Hostel allegedly passed comments on them, leading to an altercation. The argument took an ugly turn soon and the students clashed. They pelted stones; two or three petrol bombs were also lobbed and some students also reportedly fired in the air.

BHU chief proctor Prof Anand Chaudhary reached the spot along with a police team, and the proctorial board, but failed to pacify the students. Stones lobbed by students also hit BHU outpost in-charge sub inspector Rajkumar Pandey.

A heavy police force had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

Chief proctor Prof Chaudhary said the situation was normal. Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi zone, Amit Kumar said they received complaints from both the groups. A case will be registered and action will be taken.

Injured students went to the hospital where doctors treated them and they went back to their respective hostels. Sub-inspector Pandey was also treated at the hospital and discharged, said an official.

