Hot-air ballooning and boat race in Varanasi – Day 2 in the sun, packed with fun

Day two of the three-day hot-air ballooning and boat race festival remained a fun-packed affair as people thronged the Ghats to enjoy a day in the sun to the fullest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like the first day, day two began early when hot-air balloons began the morning flights at 6:45am. For the purpose, three points Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Central Hindu Boys School and Domri were allocated. People started pouring in well in advance in order to experience a ride in the hot-air balloons.

“It’s an opportunity for us to capture a glimpse of the spiritual city from a different dimension. We are thankful to the UP Government for the initiative which will take tourism to another level,” said Saurab Sharma, a trader who went with his family to enjoy a balloon ride.

Other than the points that witnessed long queues for the hot air balloon rides, people started assembling at Dashashwamedh Ghat too well in advance in order to witness the boat race.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People from all walks of life started pouring in and sat on the stairs in order to capture the best view of the boat race that was happening for the first time in Varanasi.

Amidst cheers and slogans, the race began at around 12:30pm. The race started from Dashashwamedh Ghat and concluded at Raj Ghat, covering the 3km stretch via Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mehta Ghat and Panch Ganga Ghat.

On the second day of the boat race, Kashi Keepers came first, Ganga Lahiri were second and Jal Yodhas grabbed the third position.

“It was an exciting match-up. We are anxiously waiting for the final day as both Kashi Keepers and Ganga Lahiri are doing well. Indeed, we never imagined that a boat race could be so interesting,” said Sachin Shukla, a local, hailing from Godowlia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other than hot-air ballooning and boat race, the day also witnessed a series of other programmes including photography exhibition, cultural programmes and evening hot-air balloon rides.