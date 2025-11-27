A woman’s husband and in-laws allegedly beat her to death after not getting a Bullet motorcycle in dowry in Pratapgarh. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s mother, police have registered a dowry murder case against five accused, including husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law of the woman. Husband, in-laws kill woman for not getting Bullet bike in dowry

As per reports, 22-year-old Meenakshi, a resident of Charan Ka Purwa (Gaukhadi) village under Lalangaj police station area of Pratapgarh, got married to Sandeep, resident of Khanipur under Udaipur police station area of the same district on May 11 this year.

In her complaint to the police, Meenakshi’s mother Urmila alleged that on November 22, her son-in-law brought her daughter Meenakshi and left her at her parents’ home. Later that evening, Sandeep took her back.

The next day, on the night of November 23, Sandeep called and informed that Meenakshi was unwell and was admitted to Sangipur Hospital. On reaching Sangipur hospital, it was found that Meenakshi had been referred to the district hospital.

However doctors at the district hospital referred her to Prayagraj. It is alleged that on her way, Meenakshi told her family members that her in-laws along with her husband Sandeep had beaten her badly because they did not get the motorcycle in dowry.

On reaching Prayagraj, doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru hospital declared Meenakshi dead.

On Monday, after the post-mortem, the body of the deceased was taken to her in-laws’ house in Khanipur whereafter it was cremated.

Postmortem report revealed that the woman was thrashed brutally, said police.

SHO of Udaipur police station Pradeep Kumar said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and the accused have been taken into custody and were being interrogated.