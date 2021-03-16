Husband, son of Ludhiana councillor booked for trespass, assault in cross FIR

Three days after the police booked a former Congress councillor and his aides for assaulting the husband and son of the ward number 5 councillor, who is also from the Congress, the Basti Jodhewal police lodged a cross FIR on Tuesday.

In the fresh case, police have booked Rakesh Kumar Sharma, himself a former councillor from the party and husband of sitting councillor Neelam Sharma; their son, Nitish Kumar Sharma; Rakesh’s brother Gopal Krishan; and his friend, Krishan Lal, besides their eight unidentified accomplices.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rajinder Sehgal, brother of former councillor Varinder Sehgal.

Rajinder alleged that he and Varinder were at their office in Amantran Colony on January 24, when Rakesh and his aides turned up there with an iron rod and sharp-edged weapons, and attacked them. On hearing them call for help, the accused had managed to escape.

He claimed that Rakesh had been nursing a grudge against his brother since they both contested the Ludhiana municipal corporation elections in 2012.

“A cross FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 451 (house-trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused,” said inspector Goldy Virdi, station house officer (SHO), Basti Jodhewal police station.

On March 13, the police had booked Varinder Sehgal, his brother, Pradeep Sehgal, cousin Sunny Sehgal, Chetan Juneja and 20 more unidentified accomplices under the same IPC sections on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

Sharma had stated that he was constructing his office in Amantran Colony. The accused, who were into transport business, used to park their buses near his office. Often when passengers stepped out of the buses, they would urinate outside his office, which he had objected to on numerous occasions. On January 24, when he confronted the accused about this, they assaulted him, he had alleged.