IAF kicks off IPEV drive in Prayagraj as prelude to Air Force Day celebrations

PRAYAGRAJ: In the run-up to Air Force Day 2023 celebrations in Prayagraj, the 11th edition of the Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) drive by the Indian Air Force (IAF) commenced on Wednesday.

School children posing with the IPEV vehicle of the IAF in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive will visit five prestigious educational institutes in Prayagraj each day and will continue until September 25, according to Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, Public Relations Officer (Defence), Prayagraj.

On Day 1, the IPEV drive in Prayagraj covered St Joseph’s College, Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chaudhary Mahadeo Prasad (CMP) Degree College, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad, and Delhi Public School (Naini).

“The IPEV road drive provides an excellent opportunity for the youth of Prayagraj to interact one-on-one with the IAF team and learn about the various exciting career options available in the IAF,” he added.

The vehicle contains a flying simulator, touch screen kiosks, virtual reality equipment, miniature aircraft models, LED displays, etc, to offer a glimpse of the IAF to the youth. The road drive in Prayagraj is part of a series of events planned to celebrate the 91st anniversary of the IAF, he further mentioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To mark its anniversary, the IAF has scheduled an enthralling air display over the Sangam area, OD Fort, which can also be witnessed from Saraswati Ghat, Arail Ghat, Shastri Bridge, and Jhunsi area. It is open for public viewing on October 6 and 8, 2023, starting from 2.30 pm, stated Gp Capt Gangakhedkar.

U.P. governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event on October 8, while consent is awaited from the offices of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who are also expected to grace the occasion.

Military aircraft and helicopters, including Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, Sukhoi, MIG-29, C-103, in addition to the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache, and Mi 17, are expected to participate in the Air Force Day fly-past.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}