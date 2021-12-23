IAS, HAS officers to teach in govt schools of Himachal once a fortnight

The state government, in order to improve ‘standards of education in government schools, has directed the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HAS) officers to take classes in these schools in their jurisdiction at least once a fortnight.

The instructions to this effect have been issued by chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh. The directorate of higher education has also issued a letter to all district education officers in this regard, directing them to contact the nearest administrative officers.

During the review of work of the education department in August, the chief secretary had suggested administrative officers start a new initiative in the state. Administrative officers who will take classes will share their experiences with students and guide them to decide their careers.

The idea is that if the administrative officers visit schools, it will help build parents’ trust in government schools. Besides, administrative officers will also get to know if there is any deficiency in the school infrastructure.

“The schools will send regular reports of administrative officers’ visits which will be further submitted to the government,” said secretary education Rajiv Sharma.

Meanwhile, teachers feel the initiative will have both negative and positive impact. “It is like undermining the teacher community when you say it is strengthening standard of education in government schools. Does it mean it is weak when teachers are teaching?” said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

He said the government system is more to be blamed for poor results of government schools than the teachers.

“The positive is that when an officer visits the school, he will come to know about the problems being faced by the teaching community and the burden of extra work they have to carry out apart from discharging their primary duty of teaching,” another teacher said.

“Not many students in Himachal are opting for central and state services. Administrative officers visiting schools will definitely motivate students. It’s a good step, provided the government maintains consistency,” said Dr Mamraj Pundir, an academician.

Number of IAS, IPS officers declining in tribal region

Kinnaur district, which borders China, was granted tribal status in 1967 as 50% of the population there is tribal. Tribal region Kinnaur is also known as the supper achievers district. Difficult terrain, which makes life harsh, has forced people to opt for government jobs.

Due to the tribal status, many officers from the region went on to become IAS, IPS officers and a large number of them availing benefits of job reservation made it to the central and other state services.

“The district has produced three chief secretaries: TS Negi, BC Negi and VC Pharkha. However, now, with change in socioeconomic status, not many are opting for government jobs. The new generation has many job avenues now. In our time, it was limited. Horticulture has improved the economy,” said retired chief secretary VC Pharkha.

The village of Tholang, with just 36 families in the snowbound tribal belt of Lahaul, boasts of having produced over 50 professionals — including IAS, IPS and HAS officers. Part of the Lahaul and Spiti (reserved for ST) assembly seat, the area was declared as a Scheduled Area under the fifth schedule of the Constitution as per Scheduled Areas (Himachal Pradesh) Order, 1975 (CO 102) dated November 21, 1975, which enables reservation in government jobs for residents.

The village had produced its first IAS officer AN Vidyarthi in 1968, who went on to become the state’s chief secretary. However, the new generation in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district are not opting much for government jobs.