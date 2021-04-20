IELTS, coaching centres closed in Ludhiana

District magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday ordered the closing of IELTS and coaching centres in the district till April 30 in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.

In the order, Sharma said that schools and colleges are already closed since April 9, but it has been found that IELTS and other coaching centres are running in full capacity.

Due to the sharp resurgence of Covid cases and to avoid gathering of students, Sharma said that these centres could conduct online classes. He said violators would face legal action.

He also prohibited the use of oxygen for industrial purposes, except in nine industries, to meet the rising demand for oxygen for Covid-19 patients. The order will not apply for nine industries, including ampoules and vials, pharmaceutical, petroleum refineries, steel plants, nuclear energy facilities, oxygen cylinder manufacturers, wastewater treatment plants, food and water purification and process industries which require the uninterrupted operation of fume processes as approved by Punjab Government.

The orders will come into effect from April 22 and non-compliance will be dealt with strictly.