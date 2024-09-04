IIT Bhubaneswar student dies by suicide: Police

A third year B. Tech student from Delhi studying at IIT Bhubaneswar reportedly died by suicide at her hostel building on Tuesday night, police said. The girl’s body was taken to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar and further investigation is underway. (Representational image)

Police officials said though the exact reason of her death is yet to be established, preliminary investigation indicated that stress could have led the student to take such a drastic step.

The girl had visited her home 10 days ago and had been quiet and reserved following her return.

IIT Bhubaneswar authorities have informed the family of the deceased. The body was taken to Capital hospital in the city and further investigation is underway.