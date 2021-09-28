IIT Ropar launches Taiwan Education Centre

Ropar IIT Ropar has launched a Taiwan Education Centre on its campus to promote education and cultural relations between India and Taiwan. The Centre will also promote Mandarin (Chinese) language among Indian students and faculty to facilitate increased cooperation between higher educational institutions of Taiwan and India. “Students will be trained in mandarin language and will be able to work in Taiwanese companies established in India and overseas. These language skills will be an asset over and above technical knowledge,” said CC Reddy, dean, International Relations, IIT Ropar.

