Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / IIT Ropar launches Taiwan Education Centre
others

IIT Ropar launches Taiwan Education Centre

CC Reddy, dean, International Relations, IIT Ropar. said the Taiwan Centre will help increase cooperation in education and cultural fields between the countries
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:48 AM IST
The Taiwan Education Centre at IIT Ropar will also promote the use of Chinese language. (HT Photo)

Ropar IIT Ropar has launched a Taiwan Education Centre on its campus to promote education and cultural relations between India and Taiwan. The Centre will also promote Mandarin (Chinese) language among Indian students and faculty to facilitate increased cooperation between higher educational institutions of Taiwan and India. “Students will be trained in mandarin language and will be able to work in Taiwanese companies established in India and overseas. These language skills will be an asset over and above technical knowledge,” said CC Reddy, dean, International Relations, IIT Ropar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tourney starts in Jalandhar from October 23

BJP condemns Deol’s appointment as Punjab AG

Punjab CM Channi’s claims on corruption ring hollow: AAP

Punjab CM meets dept heads, asks for 100-day roadmap within a week
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP