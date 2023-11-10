Illegal telephone exchange busted in Meerut dist, one held

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Nov 10, 2023 07:07 PM IST

UP ATS arrests person for operating illegal telephone exchange, routing international calls bypassing gateway. Recovered SIM boxes, cards, laptop, phones. Charges filed.

The UP ATS has arrested a person from Parikshatgarh area of Meerut district on Thursday night for operating an illegal telephone exchange and routing international calls bypassing the international gateway.

The arrested person has been identified as Noor Mohammad of Parikshatgarh and three active SIM boxes, 340 pre-activated SIM cards, Modem/Router, laptop and six mobile phones were recovered from him.

The press communique of the ATS says that a case under sections 420 and 120b of IPC, 6 Indian Wireless Telegraph Act, 1903, and 20/21/25 of Indian Telegraph Act has been registered against Noor Mohammad at Parikshargarh police station.

Noor was a powerloom worker who came in contact with a person from Dubai through social media. They started talking to each other and the person told him to buy a laptop and internet connection if he wants to earn extra money. Noor purchased an internet connection, a laptop and hired a room in Parikshatgarh to set up the exchange.

The man in Dubai sent him three SIM boxes through courier and installed it online to start the illegal exchange. Noor started making international calls passing the international gateway. Calls made through the SIM boxes do not show the number of callers which could cause a threat to security.

He was earning 1 lakh per month by operating this illegal exchange and ATS is now also looking for those who provided him SIM cards in such a big number.

