In a first for South Asia, drone delivers Covid-19 vaccine in Manipur lake island

For the first time, a ‘Make in India’ drone has been used in South Asia to transport Covid-19 vaccine over an aerial distance of 15 kilometres in 12-15 mins from the Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake, Karang island in Manipur for administration at the Public Health Centre, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

Health Minister Mandaviya launched the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) via video conferencing in presence of secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Rajesh Bhushan, Director General (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava and other senior officers.

Manipur’s additional chief secretary V Vumlumang, along with other officials, were physically present during its formal launching session at Bishnupur district headquarter, 35 kilometres south of Imphal.

Congratulating the people of the country on this innovative step, the Union minister further added, “India is home to geographical diversities and drones can be used to deliver essentials to the last mile. We can use drones in delivering important life-saving medicines, collecting blood samples. This technology can also be used in critical situations.”

“Our immunization program for Covid-19 has already exceeded all expectations. I strongly believe that this initiative will further help us achieve the highest possible immunization coverage for Covid-19. Incorporating such drone technologies into the national programs would help deliver other vaccines and medical supplies as quickly as possible,” he added.

Sharing a video of the event on his social media accounts on Monday, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “For the first time in South-East Asia, the State Govt in collaboration with ICMR launched a drone to deliver 900 doses of Covid vaccine from Bishnupur district hospital to the PHC in Karand island.”

This i-Drone has been designed to overcome these challenges by deploying Unmanned Aerial vehicles/drones to remote areas and hard to reach terrains. Currently, the drone-based delivery project has been granted permission for implementation in Manipur and Nagaland, as well as Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Island, according to a PIB press release.

ICMR conducted an initial study in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, to test the capacity of drones to carry and transfer vaccines safely in Manipur, Nagaland and Andaman and Nicobar. These studies provided promising results based on which the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and other regulatory authorities have granted permission to fly drones beyond the Visual Line Of Sight, it added.