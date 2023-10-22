In Ayodhya, CM flags off 51 buses with all-female staff; says daughters symbolising ‘Mission Shakti’ to drive them

LUCKNOW The transport corporation, your companion in times of crisis, will now have daughters symbolising ‘Mission Shakti’ as drivers, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. He made this announcement while flagging off 51 buses in Ayodhya during his two-day visit to review the progress of development projects. These buses are staffed exclusively by women, including both drivers and conductors.

CM flagging off buses in Ayodhya under Mission Shakti. (HT Photo)

Launching ‘Mission Mahila Sarathi’ at Ramkatha Park, the chief minister remarked, “There could not have been a more suitable day than ‘Maha Ashtami’ for the launch of ‘Mission Mahila Sarathi.’ The transport corporation is your companion in times of crisis. Now, daughters symbolizing ‘Mission Shakti’ will drive these vehicles.”

Adityanath also highlighted the achievement of having over 1.5 lakh daughters and sisters employed in various roles within the Uttar Pradesh police and other government jobs. He added, “Now, the dream of having women as drivers and conductors in the buses of the transport department has also been realized. Now, daughters have become fighter pilots too.” Regarding electric buses, the CM mentioned, “Now, the focus is shifting towards electric buses instead of diesel.”

He continued, “There will be a significant increase in electric buses. These buses will not cause air and noise pollution and will also have better speed than regular buses.” On this occasion, the CM announced a ₹20 lakh incentive for those purchasing electric buses. He stated, “We have allocated ₹400 crores for this purpose. For better connectivity, the state government has formulated an EV policy.”

Adityanath further emphasised the benefits of electric buses, noting, “Electric buses do not use diesel, petrol, or CNG. They will be charged with electricity and can travel up to 300 km on a single charge. The government will provide ₹20 lakh incentives to individuals buying these buses.”

At the event, cabinet minister and in-charge of Ayodhya, Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, Principal Secretary (Transport) L. Venkateshwarlu, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, and others were present.

CM offers prayer at Devkali Temple

Additionally, chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devkali temple in Ayodhya, met saints, and also visited Chhoti Devkali temple on Ashtami. He had meetings with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chairman of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, at Mani Ram Das Chavni Peeth. The Chief Minister also met Gyanmati Mata Ji at Shri Digambar Jain temple in Ayodhya.

Filip to Mission Shakti

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on October 14. The mission aims to empower women for safety, security, and self-reliance. Mission Mahila Sarathi is a part of the Mission Shakti program initiated by the state government to promote self-reliance among women.

The buses inaugurated by the CM in Ayodhya will operate between cities across the state. Among the 26 women drivers hired by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) in December, Priyanka Sharma became the state’s first government bus driver.

